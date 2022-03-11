More about Arrest Made in Blue Ridge Death Investigation

Blue Ridge, GA (March 10, 2022) – Vern Bennett, age 48, of Blue Ridge is arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Jennifer Layman, age 54, of Blue Ridge and the shooting of a second victim, also of Blue Ridge.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Police Department are investigating this incident. The second victim was taken to a local area hospital and is expected to survive.

On March 9, 2022, the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot call on Loud Lane in Blue Ridge, Georgia. While there, the Sheriff’s Office determined Bennett was the person responsible for the shooting. Bennett was located by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody. After Bennett was taken into custody, the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Police Department conducted a welfare check at a residence on Orchard Blvd. where they located Layman deceased. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Police Department secured both scenes and requested GBI assistance.

After completion, the investigation will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.