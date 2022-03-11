Opeeka Announces Pilot With Illinois Lutheran Social Services: Leveraging Technology To Enhance Home Care Coordination

Organizations like Opeeka are essential to keeping individuals healthy at home rather than at risk for poor outcomes, hospitalization and/or moves to long-term care facilities.” — Mark A. Stutrud

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their pilot with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois (LSSI), one of the largest statewide social service providers offering critical programs for 38,000 Illinois residents each year. Opeeka is piloting with LSSI to implement the automated collection of their Intouch Home Care Intune assessment with one touch secure text, pattern recognition alerts, and automated secure transfer of longitudinal trending reports to care coordinators and/or interdisciplinary teams in real-time.

LSSI has developed the Intouch Intune assessment tool with LSSI’s evaluation partner, Concordia University Chicago Center for Gerontology, to help home care workers gather information about the well-being of clients living in their homes at frequent intervals. Through integration with Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS), assessment findings will be communicated with care coordinators and/or interdisciplinary teams in real-time. The aim of this highly integrated process is to help avert emergencies and other acute health events among clients by alerting the care team to issues presenting current risk, as well as more gradual changes over time.

“Opeeka is proud to be working with such an established and respected social services organization like LSSI,” said Opeeka CEO and Co-founder Dr. Kate Cordell.

“Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution is ideal in this circumstance because it is designed to help multi-disciplined teams coordinate care efficiently and effectively. Our pattern recognition and Success-Focused Artificial Intelligence (SF-AI) will help reduce risk while building confidence in home health workers that they are providing the best care possible as supported by doctors, in real-time,” continued Dr. Cordell.

“We are excited about the opportunity to equip our home care assistants with this technology to strengthen care coordination with our ecosystem partners,” said LSSI President and Chief Executive Officer Mark A. Stutrud. “We see innovative organizations like Opeeka as essential to this function of keeping individuals healthy at home rather than at risk for poor outcomes, hospitalization and/or moves to long-term care facilities. This is just the beginning of what we anticipate will be many more linkages for preventable and necessary care made ‘upstream,’ in the home.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health and social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Serving Illinois since 1867, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois (LSSI) is a nonprofit social service organization of the three Illinois synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). LSSI is one of the largest statewide social service providers. The organization provides critical programs for Illinois residents, including foster care, mental health services, substance use treatment, affordable senior housing, residential programs for people with developmental disabilities, and that help people and families impacted by incarceration. For more information, visit https://www.lssi.org.