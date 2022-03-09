Amanda Bynes Removing Face Tattoo Ahead of Court Appearance to End Conservatorship
Bynes filed a petition in the last week of February at the Ventura County Superior Court in California asking to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her personal and financial affairs since she was placed under it in 2013. Britney Spears’s own battle over her conservatorship, a fight that played out in the media especially last summer, ended about four months ago, and shined an enormous spotlight on the institution of court-ordered conservatorships.