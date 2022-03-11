Author D.W. Roth’s Family Saga Captivates Readers
How three brothers made a new life for themselves despite the difficultiesCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoping to build a better life in a new land is what the Roth brothers wanted. Alas, on their journey to Russia where they hoped to become farmers and care for the homestead their father obtained for them, they were intercepted by the Russian military and were forced to fight on their side in the revolution that they wanted to avoid. Their story of struggles, triumphs, and bonds is told by author D.W. Roth, the grandson of one of the brothers, in the newly released book entitled "Memoirs of a Cossack Warrior".
Writer and retired war veteran D.W. Roth’s foray into writing started in 1953 when the short story he wrote while in combat in the Korean War captured the national interest. It was then included in the top ten award-winning short stories. Raised by his grandfather Lambert whose life in Russia was colorful and exciting, Mr. Roth was inspired to put into writing the history of grandfather and his brothers as they make a new life for themselves. He continues to write and publish poems and song lyrics. He resides in California.
As war looms in 19th century Europe, three brothers searching for a new life set out to move to another land where the promise of a better future awaits them. Their dreams are thwarted as the Russian Military captures them and forces them to be among the notorious Russian Cossacks. Fighting for their lives and their freedom, the brothers make the most out of their situation even though the hell they were forced into lasted for years. Finally, they were released and were given the chance to begin again in new countries with one of the brothers finding two chances in love.
A family saga of love and life, "Memoirs of a Cossack Warrior" will captivate your heart. Get your copy today!
