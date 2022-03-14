Book Released to Alleviate Fear of Hospitals in Young Children
Buddy The Teddy Shows Young Children What Happens During A Hospital Visit In The Book, Buddy Brown Goes To The Hospital
Now I hope my story helps you to better understand, when you go to the hospital, you're in kind and loving hands.”SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An adorable teddy bear, Buddy Brown, tells children about his skiing mishap and ambulance trip to the hospital. Throughout the story, young readers will witness the kind and helpful treatment that Buddy receives from doctors, nurses and x-ray technicians. This rhyming, animated story aims to remove some of a child's fears of the unfamiliarity surrounding a hospital visit. In real life, Buddy's character is expanded to send get well cards from this kind hearted teddy to children in the hospital. Parents can contact Buddy at: buddytheteddy@gmail.com. Buddy has weekly adventures on Instagram and Youtube (Friends of Buddy Brown Stories).
