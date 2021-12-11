Retired Nurse Pens Delightful Story To Help Alleviate A Child’s Fear Of The Hospital
Author Jill Cook shows young readers what happens during a hospital visit in her new book Buddy Brown Goes To The Hospital.
Now I hope my story helps you to better understand, when you go to the hospital you’re in kind and caring hands.”SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the eyes of an adorable teddy bear named Buddy Brown, Cook cleverly spins a scary trip to the hospital into an understanding that a hospital is a place filled with compassion. Buddy is transported to the hospital by ambulance after an unfortunate skiing mishap. Throughout his hospital journey, young readers will witness the kind and helpful treatment that Buddy receives from doctors, nurses and x-ray technicians. Cook’s animated rhyming story aims to remove some of a child’s fears of the unfamiliarity surrounding a hospital visit.
— Teddy bear Buddy Brown
Cook expanded the Buddy Brown character in her book to real life encouragement. Get well cards are sent from this kind hearted fictional teddy bear to children in the hospital. Parent’s can contact Buddy at buddytheteddy@gmail.com. Buddy has weekly adventures on his facebook group or instagram under the name of Friends of Buddy Brown.
Buddy Brown Goes To The Hospital is available online through Xulonpress.com/bookstore. $5.99U.S. ebook, $14.99 U.S. paperback, $26.99 U.S. hardcover.
Wholesale orders available through Heather Kirkpatrick at hkirkpatrick@salemauthorservices.com
Jill Cook
+1 306-227-5970
jtcook@live.ca