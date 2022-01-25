Submit Release
Author Jill Cook Writes Story To Help Alleviate Children's Fear of Going To The Hospital

Author Jill Cook With Buddy

Buddy The Teddy Shows Young Children What Happens During A Hospital Visit In The Book, Buddy Brown Goes To The Hospital

Now I hope my story helps you to better understand, when you go to the hospital, you're in kind and loving hands.”
— Teddy Bear Buddy Brown
SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy Brown, an adorable teddy bear writes his story to show that a hospital is a place filled with compassion. Buddy is transported to the hospital by ambulance after an unfortunate skiing mishap. Throughout his hospital journey, young readers will witness the kind and helpful treatment that Buddy receives from doctors, nurses, and x-ray technicians. Buddy's animated rhyming story aims to remove some of a child's fears of the unfamiliarity surrounding a hospital visit.
Buddy's character is expanded to give real life encouragement. Get well cards are sent from this kind hearted fictional teddy bear to children in the hospital. Parents can contact Buddy at buddytheteddy@gmail.com. Buddy has weekly adventures on his Facebook group or Instagram under the name of Friends of Buddy Brown.


Buddy Brown Goes To The Hospital
[http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?

PB_ ISBN=978166283272&HC_ISBN=9781662832734) is available online through Xulonpress.com/bookstore. $5.99 U.S. e-book, $14.99 U.S. paperback, $26.99 U.S. hardcover.

Wholesale orders available through Heather Kirkpatrick at hkirkpatrick@salemauthorservices.com
+1 306-227-5970
jtcook@live.ca

