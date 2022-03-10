Agawam Fire Started Accidentally with Oil-Soaked Rags 

AGAWAM — The fire that claimed a teenager’s life yesterday started with the combustion of oil-soaked rags in the home’s breezeway, said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. Investigators found no working smoke alarms in the two-story home.

“Our hearts go out to the family here in their time of terrible loss,” said Chief Sirois. “Many folks aren’t aware that the oils used in some paints and stains release heat as they dry. A pile of oily rags can trap that heat and ignite, causing a fire. If you’re using rags to clean up oil-based paints and stains, take them outside when you’re done. Let them hang dry or lay them flat on the ground, weighted down so they don’t blow away.”

If you use oily rags occasionally, dry them first and store them in a small metal container with a tight-fitting lid, such as an old paint can. Cover the dry rags completely with a solution of water and an oil breakdown detergent, keep the container out of the sun, and dispose of it during a hazardous waste collection event. If you use them frequently or professionally, place dry rags in a listed oily waste container to be emptied by a private contractor.

“We want to remind everyone in the community of how important working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan are,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Working smoke alarms should be on every level of every home. They can help alert you to a fire in time to use your escape plan and get out safely. Remember: you have less than three minutes to escape the average house fire after the alarm activates, so every second counts.”

Fire officials recommend checking your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks, but there’s no need to wait until daylight savings time begins this weekend. If your alarms take alkaline batteries, change the batteries twice a year. Check the manufacturing date on the back and replace the alarm if it’s more than 10-years old. If you’re replacing the alarm, select one with a long-life, non-replaceable, non-rechargeable battery – you won’t have to change the batteries for 10 years.

To learn more about the fire hazard posed by oily rags or the protection offered by smoke alarms and home escape plans,

The origin and cause of yesterday’s fire were investigated by the Agawam Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

