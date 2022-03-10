Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,622 in the last 365 days.

Agawam Fire Started Accidentally with Oil-Soaked Rags 

AGAWAMThe fire that claimed a teenager’s life yesterday started with the combustion of oil-soaked rags in the home’s breezeway, said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. Investigators found no working smoke alarms in the two-story home.

“Our hearts go out to the family here in their time of terrible loss,” said Chief Sirois. “Many folks aren’t aware that the oils used in some paints and stains release heat as they dry. A pile of oily rags can trap that heat and ignite, causing a fire. If you’re using rags to clean up oil-based paints and stains, take them outside when you’re done. Let them hang dry or lay them flat on the ground, weighted down so they don’t blow away.”

If you use oily rags occasionally, dry them first and store them in a small metal container with a tight-fitting lid, such as an old paint can. Cover the dry rags completely with a solution of water and an oil breakdown detergent, keep the container out of the sun, and dispose of it during a hazardous waste collection event. If you use them frequently or professionally, place dry rags in a listed oily waste container to be emptied by a private contractor.

“We want to remind everyone in the community of how important working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan are,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Working smoke alarms should be on every level of every home. They can help alert you to a fire in time to use your escape plan and get out safely. Remember: you have less than three minutes to escape the average house fire after the alarm activates, so every second counts.”

Fire officials recommend checking your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when you change your clocks, but there’s no need to wait until daylight savings time begins this weekend. If your alarms take alkaline batteries, change the batteries twice a year. Check the manufacturing date on the back and replace the alarm if it’s more than 10-years old. If you’re replacing the alarm, select one with a long-life, non-replaceable, non-rechargeable battery – you won’t have to change the batteries for 10 years.

To learn more about the fire hazard posed by oily rags or the protection offered by smoke alarms and home escape plans, visit the links at the right side of this page.

The origin and cause of yesterday’s fire were investigated by the Agawam Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

###

You just read:

Agawam Fire Started Accidentally with Oil-Soaked Rags 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.