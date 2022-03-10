Submit Release
22B2000906 / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B2000906                    

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah

 

STATION: Royalton                                         

 

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 @ approximately 0913 hours

 

STREET: Royalton Turnpike

 

TOWN: Barnard

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Daniels Road

 

WEATHER: Clear        

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Micah Grant

 

AGE: 45

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

 

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front End

 

INJURIES: Non-life threating

 

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 3/10/22 at 0913, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a single-vehicle crash on Royalton Turnpike in the area of Daniels Road. Subsequent brief investigation, it was determined the operator lost control of their vehicle while traveling north on Royalton Turnpike. When the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, it impacted several tree stumps. The operator sustained a possible head injury and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was later released. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Barnard First Response, and Barnard Fire Department.

 

The crash is still under investigation.

