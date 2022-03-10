22B2000906 / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2000906

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 @ approximately 0913 hours

STREET: Royalton Turnpike

TOWN: Barnard

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Daniels Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Micah Grant

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front End

INJURIES: Non-life threating

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/10/22 at 0913, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a single-vehicle crash on Royalton Turnpike in the area of Daniels Road. Subsequent brief investigation, it was determined the operator lost control of their vehicle while traveling north on Royalton Turnpike. When the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, it impacted several tree stumps. The operator sustained a possible head injury and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was later released. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Barnard First Response, and Barnard Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation.