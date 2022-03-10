22B2000906 / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2000906
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/10/22 @ approximately 0913 hours
STREET: Royalton Turnpike
TOWN: Barnard
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Daniels Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Micah Grant
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Front End
INJURIES: Non-life threating
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/10/22 at 0913, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a single-vehicle crash on Royalton Turnpike in the area of Daniels Road. Subsequent brief investigation, it was determined the operator lost control of their vehicle while traveling north on Royalton Turnpike. When the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, it impacted several tree stumps. The operator sustained a possible head injury and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was later released. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Barnard First Response, and Barnard Fire Department.
The crash is still under investigation.