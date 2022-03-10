Clutch Solutions Welcomes Greg Stinsa as Executive Vice President of Sales
Clutch Solutions is ecstatic to welcome a seasoned leader and sales innovator like Greg Stinsa as their new Executive Vice President of Sales.MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions welcomes seasoned sales leader, Greg Stinsa to the Clutch team as their new Executive Vice President of Sales.
Clutch Solutions is ecstatic to welcome a seasoned leader and sales innovator like Greg Stinsa as their new Executive Vice President of Sales. With extensive executive leadership experience and a comprehensive understanding of sales and coaching, Greg is able to bring Clutch to the next level
Clutch Solutions CEO, Garrette Backie said on Wednesday that Clutch is ecstatic to have a professional like Greg join the Clutch Team. His experience and extensive background will help Clutch get to levels the industry has yet to see, said Backie.
“I am excited to be Clutch," said Stinsa, “I believe the best has yet to come.”
