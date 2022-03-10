The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment Hosting Open House Session on Thursday, May 19th in Durham, NC
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism Treatment (“CCABA”) will be hosting an Open House event at their new Durham/RTP treatment center on Thursday, May 19th, 2021, from 4:30-6:30 PM ET. The new center is located at 1012 Slater Rd. Durham, NC 27703. Registration details for the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-house-info-session-carolina-center-for-aba-and-autism-treatment-tickets-293913722857
Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the brand new, state-of-the-art facility, meet the local CCABA team, and learn more about the services that CCABA provides in the Triangle market. Prospective clients, caregivers, service providers, and broader ASD community members are all encouraged and welcome to attend.
The new Durham center is now open and CCABA is currently accepting new enrollment applications from prospective clients, as well as referrals from healthcare providers for both center-based and home-based services. Early Intervention, Classroom Readiness, Social Skills Groups, and Individualized Services are being offered at the new Durham location.
CCABA is a leading provider of ABA services and has been serving children and families in North Carolina since the Company’s founding in 2006. CCABA is an in-network ABA service provider with most commercial insurance payors, and also serves Medicaid and TRICARE populations across the state. The new Durham/RTP center adds to the Company’s existing clinical footprint currently spanning the broader Triangle, Charlotte, Triad, and Fayetteville metros. Families who are interested in applying for ABA services may do so on CCABA’s website at www.carolinacenterforaba.com or by e-mailing a member of CCABA’s team at intake@carolinacenterforaba.com.
