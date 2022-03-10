SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM GRANT

News Release

March 10, 2022

Children need good food all year long, even when they are not in school. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides healthy meals to children, ages one to 18, free of charge.

Right now, the Nebraska Department of Education – Nutrition Services (NDE) is seeking potential sponsors to operate the SFSP in Nebraska this summer.

Eligible sponsors include public or private non-profit schools, residential camps, and local, municipal, county, or state government, as well as private, nonprofit organizations.

The SFSP was created to ensure that children in low-income areas can continue to receive meals during long school vacations when they do not have access to school lunch or breakfast. Meals and snacks are usually served to children in places such as schools, churches, playgrounds, or parks.

NDE has grant funds available to assist new and existing SFSP sponsors with expenses for expanding and/or initiating SFSP services. Each applicant may apply for a maximum of $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply for a grant is April 1, 2022.

To verify your eligibility, contact the NDE at 402-471-2488 (Lincoln) or 1-800-731-2233 (outside of Lincoln).

Access the online grant application here: http://www.education.ne.gov/NS/SFSP/news.html.

####

USDA Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov.