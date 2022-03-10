Game production Giant “Ray Eiichiro Nakazato” joins “CRETA”, a global Metaverse platform, as Chief Creative Officer
Game production giant Ray Eiichiro Nakazato joins CRETA, which will be serviced through global metaverse company “Flux Drive”, as the Chief Creative Officer.DUBAI, GA, UAE, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Eiichiro Nakazato is a game expert and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in gaming and other entertainment software businesses, served as the senior manager at Microsoft Japan Game Studios, vice president of Electronic Arts Japan Studio, Chief manager at Capcom, Chief producer THQ, CEO and at Feelplus and vice president at AQ interactive. He is known as a giant in the game industry and was deeply involved in the production of many games including ‘Relics’, ‘Sim Earth’, ‘Maximo’, ‘Chaos Region’, ‘Lost Odyssey’, ‘Blue Dragon’ and ‘Evil Within’.
The metaverse platform CRETA consists of a team of veteran producers and developers who previously worked at Microsoft and SEGA, along with experts in the blockchain field, to service a decentralized metaverse platform where both gamers and professional Game Studios can service NFT games and supply new forms of gaming services. In addition, S2E (Share 2 Earn) will also be implemented by combining user video sharing platforms, along with the typical P2E (Play to Earn) C2E (Create to Earn) features.
A fully decentralized public blockchain platform Locus Chain will be used for the platform and is the most suitable blockchain for CRETA, a decentralized metaverse service that involves vast amount of users to freely create an ecosystem.
CRETA will be the leading creator platform that combines AI and Blueside's engine technology, the famous game engine which attracted global attention through Kingdom Under Fire 2, to provide the next-generation game production tool that anyone can easily utilize to create games that would normally require pro-level skills.
Various spaces with unique themes such as fantasy, SF, and animation are provided as a basis, and numerous metaverses created by users/developers will be able to exist within the platform in a way that can maintain their respective ecosystems. All users experiencing CRETA will be able to obtain an infinite metaverse experience.
Ray Eiichiro Nakazato said, "I truly believe CRETA’s Metaverse/Blockchain platform will be the next game changer. I am very happy to be a part of this movement and hope many world class game creators and studios will join forces with us".
