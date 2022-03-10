Join 500 of your colleagues at the 17th Energy Marketing Conference in Houston Texas March 28th - 29th The largest competitive energy event of the year! The best opportunity for live networking and learning ever!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Marketing Conferences , LLC announced today the nominees for the “Retail Energy Supplier of the Year Award” that will be presented at its 17th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference being held at the Houston Hyatt Regency Downtown in Houston, Texas on March 28th and 29th, 2022.The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be ‘Changing the Narrative’ and it will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out Exhibitor Hall packed with 40 of the best service companies, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking on five pre-conference sessions, seven interactive panels, 4 executive workshops, a networking breakfast, luncheon and reception with live music.More than 500 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to networking with and learning from the most experienced thought leaders in the competitive energy industry. The conference will be the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America.The keynote speaker is Deb Merril, President of Retail Energy at EDF Energy North America.The breakfast, luncheon, breaks and cocktail reception have all been designed to allow participants to maximize their learning and networking opportunities.Sponsored by Cinch Home Services, the seven nominees for the Retail Energy Provider of the Year Award are: Gas South, Green Mountain Energy, Indra Energy, Inspire Clean Energy, Octopus Energy, Pulse Power, and Rhythm Energy.“The nominees for the Retail Supplier of the Year Award are seven companies who have all contributed to the industry through a promoting a wider use of technology, better transparency, excellent customer service, sustainable energy choices and generous contributions back to the local communities.” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as Advanced Energy Capital, and LED Plus.“All the nominees have all shown a commitment to the environment by offering renewable options and supporting solar. They are leaders with good reputations who set the example for the rest of the industry.”This promises to be an event that can’t be missed for professionals in the retail energy space.To view the agenda - click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc17-march-28-20-2022/ To register for the Energy Marketing Conference visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc17-houston-2022-tickets-173947520717 To watch a two-minute sneak peek video click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO3hmN6bPwE About Energy Marketing Conferences:The mission of The Energy Marketing Conferences is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences in premium locations— at very affordable prices. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and supplies in the competitive energy industry to network and learn more about our industry.The 17th EMC promises to be the biggest event ever in retail energy as the industry executives are looking forward to attending live events after the Covid -19 lockdowns.

