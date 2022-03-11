America’s Largest Lighting Retailer Hosts 10-Year-Old Lighting Expert

This is going to be better than Disney World!”
GARLAND, TX, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America’s largest lighting retailer, is hosting a visit from 10-year-old lighting expert Jayden Frank on March 21st and 22nd, 2022. Jayden, best known as “JZ Lights – The Light Boy” on YouTube, is a young lighting enthusiast whose growing popularity online has earned him a recent appearance on Ellen (March 11, 2022) to show off his impressive knowledge. Jayden reached out to 1000Bulbs in late 2021 to request a sponsorship for his homemade video series. After watching his work, the team knew they had found someone special.

“Jayden is such a talented young man.” said Kim Pederson, founder and CEO of 1000Bulbs. “His passion and knowledge of lighting at such a young age is amazing, and he is an inspiration to all of us in this industry.” Kim is no stranger to that passion for lighting, building his business from the ground up alongside his wife Patsy. Starting with only 2 employees in 1996, 1000Bulbs is now the largest lighting retailer in the nation.

While visiting 1000Bulbs’ Dallas, TX headquarters, Jayden will have the opportunity to tour the company’s new 200,000 sq. ft. distribution center, attend product training, and see everything involved in running a successful lighting business. When asked about his upcoming visit, Jayden excitedly answered, “This is going to be better than Disney World!”

About 1000Bulbs: 1000Bulbs is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer. The company offers a wide array of high-quality fixtures and bulbs at low prices to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs is an influential force in the lighting industry.

About

Meet America’s largest lighting retailer! Known for continuous innovation, competitive pricing, and uncompromising customer service, 1000Bulbs has been changing the way the world buys lighting for over 27 years.

