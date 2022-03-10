Architectural Surfaces Acquires Stone Boutique and Allure
Opportunities to address distinct customer channels through innovative technology and customer-focused solutions creates expanded growth potential in TexasAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architectural Surfaces, a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications, announces the acquisition of two companies in the Dallas, Texas market: Stone Boutique and Allure.
Stone Boutique is a purveyor of iconic luxury natural stone. Focused on a superior stone-buying experience, slabs are offered through a cutting-edge digital process that’s accurate, efficient, and engaging. Architectural Surfaces plans to continue this tradition of high-end natural stone by leveraging deep relationships and patented technology that’s both revolutionary and bold.
Allure is a natural stone distributor offering unique, customer-focused solutions to benefit both clients and partners. The acquisition will allow Allure to continue offering exceptional products and service along with additional resources including access to more natural stone buying power, and an established quartz product line with the ability to expand deeper into the Texas market.
Patrick Dussinger, Architectural Surfaces CEO, says he’s, “thrilled to bring the added benefit of a strong national partner to both Stone Boutique and Allure to help drive innovation and growth. We’re excited to welcome both businesses to the Architectural Surfaces family and look forward to evolving together. We view the digital capabilities of Stone Boutique as a strategically important building block for a more robust customer experience, and the deep industry knowledge and relationships that Allure brings as opportunities for growth.”
ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL SURFACES
Architectural Surfaces is a national company with the soul of a family business and a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications. The strength of our global sourcing and national presence allows us to offer a deep inventory of the finest quality materials delivered when and where you need them, while our local roots ensure a commitment to knowledge and relationships that run deeper than any transaction.
Architectural Surfaces is owned by Sun Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. www.suncappart.com
