Michigan GreenState, a Hearst Publication, Joins Emerging Industry Professionals as Expo Sponsor for Second Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is proud to partner with Michigan GreenState, a Hearst publication, for the second year to bring the best in class to our Michigan CannaTech Expo from April 20-21, 2022 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
“Our continued partnership with Michigan GreenState is exciting for us as their following continues to grow in the Michigan CannaTech market at a hot time,” Jennifer Wynn, vice president of expositions with EIP, said.
“The company's legacy as a mass media and business information conglomerate (Hearst Communications) ensures their ability to deliver valuable information to the cannabis audience at large while helping us meet our core goal of delivering real industry information to the community,” Wynn said.
With Michigan continuing to grow as a well-known cannabis destination across the country, Michigan GreenState’s properties (on-line and off) help residents and visitors alike learn more about the latest in cannabis and plan their experience utilizing an interactive map of dispensaries.
In addition to their sponsorship, attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Michigan GreenState during their seminar session “Cannabis Marketing Strategies” with Edward Fritz, vice president of advertising with Hearst Media.
“Michigan GreenState is excited to partner with Emerging Industry Professionals for the Michigan Summit and Expo,” Fritz said. “The cannabis business is booming in Michigan and we are thrilled to be playing a role in the explosive growth.”
For more information on Michigan GreenState, visit https://www.migreenstate.com/home/.
With a packed expo floor and a speaker lineup of over two dozen industry experts, CannaTech professionals are ready to get back to networking and staking out their corner of this $3 billion market supported by Michigan GreenState, a Hearst publication.
"The excitement level for an upcoming expo has never been higher and we could not be more thrilled to partner with a company that has the reach and credibility as Michigan GreenState,” Wynn added.
To purchase tickets for our Michigan Expo, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/event/2022-michigan-cannatech-expo/.
Can’t attend our Michigan CannaTech expo? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● New Jersey Tri-State CannaTech - June 14-15, 2022, Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois CannaTech - Aug. 3-4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
To learn more about the emerging CannaTech market and how your company can take part and profit, download our ebook here.
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm that creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables their partners to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
