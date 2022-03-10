2022 Content Marketing Awards Now Accepting Entries
Call for entries open for Content Marketing Institute awards program
One of our favorite things to do at the Content Marketing Institute, is to recognize and celebrate some of the most creative, inspiring, and successful content marketing in the world.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you pour your heart and soul, and maybe a little sweat and sleepless nights, into a fresh, innovative, game-changing content marketing program over the last year? Then you should be awarded for all your hard work! The call for entries is officially open for the prestigious 2022 Content Marketing Awards (CMAs) program.
— Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute.
Enter today! Find the Content Marketing Award entry forms here: ContentMarketingAwards.com
Presented by the Content Marketing Institute, the Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. It recognizes the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year. The 2022 CMAs include 80 categories honoring all aspects of content marketing from strategy to distribution, from editorial to visual storytelling. Entries are judged by an all-star panel of leading influencers, brand leaders, and experts in content marketing.
“One of our favorite things to do at the Content Marketing Institute, is to recognize and celebrate some of the most creative, inspiring, and successful content marketing programs and marketers in the world,” says Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “We look forward to evaluating and showcasing the best of the best in content marketing, by honoring them with a Content Marketing Award. Highlighting award-winning content marketing helps us all learn, grow, and move the industry forward.”
What you need to know to apply:
-Submissions will be accepted online only - but print entrants will be required to mail examples.
-Open to all companies, organizations & institutions that create content marketing, branded or custom content in print or digital form.
-Entries must have been created or expanded in the 2021 calendar year to qualify.
-Supply as much data as possible about the success of your project(s).
-Share your story - provide a narrative about your strategy and process to help judges evaluate your project.
Important Deadlines:
-Early bird deadline - April 10, 2022
-Regular deadline - May 15, 2022
-Final deadline - May 20, 2022
Individual category winners will be announced in July 2022. Those category winners will then be considered for one of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. Those winners will be announced live during a special ceremony at Content Marketing World 2022, September 13-16 in Cleveland, Ohio.
For more information including a list of categories, the rules, FAQs, a list of judges, or to see past winners, visit the Content Marketing Awards website: ContentMarketingAwards.com
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@Informa.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
See why you should enter the 2022 Content Marketing Awards