Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,721 in the last 365 days.

1Path Named Top Managed Service Provider

1Path Logo

MSP Select US 2022 Award Logo

We are extremely honored to announce that 1Path has been recognized by Cloudtango as one of the leading MSPs in 2022.

We’ve invested a lot of time and energy into recruiting and training the top cloud specialists, so it’s nice to be recognized by Cloudtango for those efforts.”
— Luca Jacobellis
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A managed service provider is a vital ingredient when trying to operate a successful business. They also play a key role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage without straining budgets. It is for this reason that every year Cloudtango honors the most successful MSPs across the United States in what has become an industry reference due to its independent, unbiased approach, as well as in-depth analysis. In this eighth edition, MSP Select US continues to highlight technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction provided by the MSP industry. For 2022, the technical analysis focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure, and cloud services. “Through the selection process, we have reviewed 223 different types of certifications, case studies, endorsements, and up to eight years of data. With the world becoming more digital, a high standard of IT services is ever more critical for businesses to stay competitive. With this in mind, we selected 1Path due to its strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction" said Jordi Vilanova, Managing Director at Cloudtango.

“We have a cloud-first mindset,” says Luca Jacobellis, President of 1Path’s Managed Services. “We’re helping more organizations finally get around to that migration plan. Whether it’s fully off-prem or a hybrid environment, we’ve invested a lot of time and energy into recruiting and training the top cloud specialists, so it’s nice to be recognized by Cloudtango for those efforts.”

MSP Select does also underline those MSPs who play key roles in helping customers drive innovation. By being selected, 1Path demonstrated a track record of successfully delivering innovative IT solutions while exceeding customer expectations.

“If there’s one piece of advice I can leave business leaders with, it’s not to wait until it’s too late,” says Jacobellis. “Quit holding onto that end-of-life SQL server. Stop putting off the conversation until next quarter. Work with your internal IT team to take actionable steps towards a secure cloud, and if you need guidance, talk to one of our experts here at 1Path. We can help you plan, prepare, and manage your migration.”

About 1Path

1Path isn’t simply an IT service provider; we’re your end to end technology partner, and we’re invested in your company’s goals and growth. We’re at the frontlines of new technology trends, and we’re experts at all components of technology integration, support, and development. Our knowledge and skills put us ahead of other MSPs, but it’s our story, process, and people that really set us apart.

www.1Path.com

About Cloudtango

Cloudtango connects businesses with thousands of managed service providers (MSPs) across the globe offering an easy way to match business needs with MSP offerings throughout the industry. Our goal is to facilitate the selection process for those businesses looking to outsource their IT or require support to initiate a cloud journey. Every year Cloudtango honors the top managed service providers by publishing the MSP Select list. You can view the full list here.

Jon Ulrich
1Path
+1 770-298-0387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

1Path Named Top Managed Service Provider

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.