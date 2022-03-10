Submit Release
Da Dude Coupon Code Now Available on Ankorstore for Small Business Orders

YoungHair AB Ltd, the manufacturer of the Da’Dude product line, announces the availability of their products on Akorstore.com.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Da Dude in partnership with Ankorstore offers a €100 off unique code: LIFT-WWWR36UA when used on https://www.ankorstore.com/brand/dadude-by-younghair-eu-18007

Da’Dude produces a range of hair products for men. The majority of which were developed and manufactured in Sweden. YoungHair AB Ltd is an expert in the hair and customer care industry with more than 55 years of experience. It started in 1965 as a salon owned by Angelika’s mother. The tradition and passion were passed on to Angelika who took over the business in 2013.

Not satisfied with the products used in the salon during that time, Angelika and Gary were inspired to develop their product line. They wanted to give
their customers a quality and exceptional experience. Thus was the birth of YoungHair AB Ltd. The products currently available on ankorstore.com are Da Hairspray (men's hair spray), Da Salt Water Spray, and Da Beard Oil.

Da’ Dude owners are excited to be a part of this dynamic commercial concept that allows better accessibility for small businesses who wish to make small wholesale orders. They are looking forward to making the rest of the product line accessible via ankorstore.com in the future.

YoungHair is committed to creating affordable and practical hair products. Their goal is to ensure that customers are satisfied with their products.
Products are available through their official site https://younghair.net, at Da Dude store on Amazon.co.uk, and now at Ankorstore using the €100 off unique code: LIFT-WWWR36UA

Da Dude co-founder Angelika Young

