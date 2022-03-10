Angela Spang Announced as CEO of EveryBaby
EINPresswire.com/ -- EveryBaby – the UK-based start-up behind a game-changing preterm diagnostic device – has appointed Angela Spang as its new CEO. Angela brings over 20 years of experience in the biomedical sector to the company, with the aim of getting this revolutionary point-of-care instrument into the hands of healthcare professionals as quickly as possible.
The handheld EveryBaby device uses impedance spectroscopy to identify changes in cervical tissue when a mother is approaching birth. It provides real-time information that is more accurate than traditional methods – such as transvaginal ultrasound or a fetal fibronectin test – at a fraction of the cost. This makes it ideally suited to point-of-care use not just in cutting edge healthcare centres, but also clinics in developing countries, where preterm birth issues are more prevalent.
Angela’s expertise in the sector is well established following her founding of medical device company June Medical, which received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation in 2021. This success also led to Angela being named UK CEO of the Year 2021 in Corporate Today’s 2021 Global Business Awards. The experience she brings to the company will be crucial for the success of the EveryBaby device, and will help to accelerate the development and adoption of this novel diagnostic method.
Angela commented: “I am delighted and humbled to join the dynamic team at EveryBaby. I was shocked to read how many preterm births there are each year, and the resulting chronic health concerns for babies. EveryBaby can really help to change this, improving access to safe, accurate and cost-effective diagnostics for better management of pregnancies and the prevention of avoidable preterm births all around the world.”
About EveryBaby
EveryBaby is a UK Limited company registered in UK and Wales. The company aims to make preterm diagnosis accessible to all mothers, everywhere, with its POC handheld device. Its novel diagnostic method is easy to use, providing real-time results with up to 84 % accuracy. For more information, please visit www.every-baby.com.
About EveryBaby
EveryBaby is a UK Limited company registered in UK and Wales. The company aims to make preterm diagnosis accessible to all mothers, everywhere, with its POC handheld device. Its novel diagnostic method is easy to use, providing real-time results with up to 84 % accuracy. For more information, please visit www.every-baby.com.
