Williston Barrack / DUI # 3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1001414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 at approximately 0106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 14, South Burlington VT

VIOLATION:

- DUI # 3

- Interlock Device Required Violation

ACCUSED: John Vanhazinga

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 10, 2022 at approximately 0106 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a motorist advising that a U-Hall rental van had drove onto Interstate 89 South at Exit 14 in the town of South Burlington and was operating all over the roadway. The caller further stated that the van almost crashed numerous times.

Troopers were in the area and located the van minutes later. After Troopers observed the vehicle fail to maintain its lane several times, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for said violation on Interstate 89 at Exit 12. Troopers identified the operator as John Vanhazinga (44) of Burlington and found that he was operating a motor vehicle without a required interlock device. While speaking with Vanhazinga, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Vanhazinga was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Vanhazinga was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on March 31, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2022 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

