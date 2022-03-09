Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) Announces Sheltered Market Solicitation

ILLINOIS, March 9 - Springfield, Illinois - The Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) released a general notice for an upcoming sheltered market solicitation open to certified vendors in the State of Illinois Business Enterprise Program (BEP). The comprehensive solicitation for the newly established Technology Operations Professional Services (TOPS) program will support IT modernization efforts for the state's technology initiatives.

"This announcement is a testament to our state's commitment to strengthen opportunities for businesses owned by people of color, women, and persons with disabilities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Sheltered market solicitations, such as this one, foster an inclusive, equitable and competitive business environment that supports underrepresented businesses in Illinois."

The TOPS program will solicit for a wide range of services associated with planning and implementing DoIT's technology portfolio. Over the past three years, approximately $9.5 million was spent annually for services from the existing vendor contract. Going forward, DoIT anticipates an increased need for technical planning and implementation services. This solicitation intends to award a primary, secondary and tertiary vendor, while allowing for subcontracting.

"DoIT continues to update decades of technological debt and this upcoming solicitation will provide the opportunity to partner with the state on a variety of modernization and digital transformation efforts," said State of Illinois CIO and DoIT Acting Secretary Jennifer Ricker. "We are releasing this notice in advance of the solicitation to allow certified BEP vendors, and those who may wish to seek BEP certification, ample time to prepare."

Vendors who are eligible and interested in BEP certification can find more information at https://cms.diversitycompliance.com/ on how to become certified. More information on rules pertaining to sheltered markets can be found at www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/044/04400010sections.html Subpart K: Sheltered Markets.

DoIT encourages vendors who intend to submit offers for the TOPS solicitation to register now in the Illinois Procurement Gateway (https://ipg.vendorreg.com/) and the Illinois Procurement Bulletin (BidBuy) (https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov/bso/login.sdo). To submit an offer, vendors must also have a current Illinois Department of Human Rights Employer Eligibility Number https://www2.illinois.gov/dhr/PublicContracts/Pages/default.aspx).