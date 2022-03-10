Women in Automotive Acquired
Announces New Partnership With DrivingSales to Expand Reach and Enhance OfferingsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top female-led support and networking organizations in the auto industry, Women In Automotive, has been acquired by 25-year industry veteran Veronica Dunford.
Women In Automotive was founded in 2015 by six industry female leaders. The organization’s mission is to provide education, inspiration, and professional development opportunities to the current and future female leaders of the automotive industry. Through conferences, seminars, scholarships and peer-mentoring programs, WIA champions the belief that women are have become a transformative force in vehicle retailing, finance and repair. The organization has realigned its leadership group and will focus its resources on elevating the skills, career opportunities and professional relationships amongst its growing membership.
Spearheading this next stage of growth is Veronica Dunford, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at DealerBuilt, a leading provider of enterprise management software for vehicle dealerships. Veronica helps drive DealerBuilt’s continued growth by fostering strong relationships with technology partners, automakers, and their nationwide client base. Her tenure, experience, and passion for building long-lasting business relationships will serve Women In Automotive in furthering its vital mission of cultivating female leaders in all segments of the auto industry.
Women in Automotive will continue to honor the legacy created by the organization’s original founders. This acquisition signals the passing of the baton to Veronica and continuing WIA board members Kathy Gilbert, Joni Stuker, Robin Wilson, and Gary May. Additional Board participation to be forthcoming.
Recognizing the increased member participation in its peer-support programs, the WIA board has partnered with DrivingSales to expand conference capabilities and reach. This partnership also brings significant enhancement to its WomenPowered Mentoring program by the DrivingSales HCM (Human Capital Management) platform. This industry-leading employee management software will allow women looking to advance their careers by pairing with a mentor tailored to their professional skills and aspirations. Each mentee’s personal objectives will be tracked inside a custom scorecard and will facilitate a monthly performance score and coaching session with their mentor. WIA mentees will receive personalized training, coaching, and reporting on their progress.
“I’m thrilled to announce DrivingSales’ partnership with WIA,” said Jared Hamilton, Founder and CEO at DrivingSales. “Partnering with WIA to leverage our technology and put scale and enhanced benefit to their mentoring program while finding synergies between our events is a perfect match. We are proud to serve the women in automotive and look forward to helping thousands of employees in all areas of the industry improve their careers and ultimately their lives.”
The WIA board has also acknowledged opportunities for further expansion through industry partnerships and corporate scholarships that will offer new and exciting benefits to its members.
“The future is very exciting for Women in Automotive, as organizations like ours play a pivotal role in the support and mentorship of our future industry leaders. We will invest further in supporting our members through professional training, career development, inclusive hiring practices and the newly revamped WomenPowered Mentoring platform,” proclaimed Dunford. Women in Automotive continues to be an empowering platform for women and men in our industry to seize new opportunities for growth and to advance the role that women play in Automotive.”
For more information on joining and contributing to the future of Women In Automotive, please visit www.womeninautomotive.com
