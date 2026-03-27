JM&A Group and Women In Automotive® (WIA) Announce Strategic Scholarship and Sponsorship Partnership

JM&A Group and Women In Automotive® Provide New Scholarships for Future Automotive Leaders

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JM&A Group is proud to announce a new scholarship opportunity in partnership with Women In Automotive(WIA) for attendance to JM&A Group’s Career Advancement Program (CAP) in September 2026. As a leader in F&I performance and automotive retail solutions, JM&A Group equips dealerships with the strategies, technology, and expertise they need to drive profitability and long-term success across every department.This scholarship program highlights a joint commitment between WIA and JM&A Group to invest in women pursuing careers in automotive retail and to strengthen the next generation of dealership leaders.This collaborative effort will award up to two scholarships, valued at $4,000 each, to support the next generation of leaders in automotive retail. Each scholarship includes up to $2,000 in travel, lodging, and meals, as well as dedicated mentorship and networking opportunities curated to support long-term career growth. Scholarships will be used to offset the cost of attendance for JM&A Group’s CAP program in September 2026.Scholarship RequirementsApplicants must be women currently pursuing a career in automotive retail and must have been selected/admitted to the September 2026 cohort of the CAP program hosted by JM&A Group.Recipients will be selected by JM&A Group in accordance with their policies and practices. This scholarship is specifically for the September 2026 cohort, and scholarships cannot be deferred to a future cohort or transferred to other cohort attendees.To apply or learn more about JM&A and the program, visit the JM&A Group Career Advancement Program Questions regarding the scholarship program may be directed to Heather Wilkinson, Head of Market Expansion & Development at JM&A Group, at Heather.Wilkinson@jmagroup.com.About JM&A GroupJM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for nearly 50 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc., a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit https://jmagroup.com/ . JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $22.8 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About Women In Automotive(WIA)Women In Automotive(WIA) was founded in 2014 as an organization dedicated to the advancement and advocacy of women in the automotive industry. In 2022, WIA recharged its focus when acquired by a small group of industry leaders. Through partnerships with dealers, industry allies, and OEMs, WIA champions women in the industry through community, education, mentorship, and networking. With an annual conference and multiple regional events bursting with inspiration, WIA continues to grow and expand the role of women in the automotive industry. For more information, visit the Women In Automotive® (WIA) website

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