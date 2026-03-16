Ewing Buick GMC Awarded New Franchise Location in Celina, Texas

Celebrated Buick GMC Dealer Expands Presence in North Texas

CELINA, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewing Buick GMC, a trusted and highly regarded automotive retailer in North Texas, proudly announces it has been awarded a brand-new Buick GMC dealership in Celina, Texas. This strategic expansion reflects Ewing’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and driving growth in one of the fastest growing regions in the state.The new Celina dealership represents a major milestone for the Ewing Automotive Group and will bring increased access to new Buick and GMC vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, and a full range of certified service and parts support to the Celina community and surrounding areas. The location will also create new employment opportunities and contribute to the economic vitality of Celina.“We are thrilled to establish a dedicated presence in Celina,” said Finley Ewing IV, CEO of Ewing Automotive Group. “Our team has a long history of putting customers first, and this new dealership will allow us to serve a broader segment of North Texas with the same passion and commitment that have defined our dealerships for decades.”The future state-of-the-art facility will be located on the Dallas Tollway just North of Frontier Parkway and will give the dealership an opportunity to better serve customers in that market, reach an entirely new audience, and to become established early in a community that’s expanding rapidly.“We are grateful to General Motors and the leadership teams for this tremendous opportunity,” added Finley. Expanding into Celina enables us to build on that success and bring the Ewing Buick GMC experience to new customers.”About Ewing Buick GMC Ewing Buick GMC is part of the Ewing Automotive Group, a collection of dealerships including Mercedes-Benz of Plano and Ewing Subaru of Plano, strategically situated amidst the bustling business corridors between the George Bush Turnpike and Highway 121, boasts a rich history steeped in family legacy and automotive excellence. For more information about Ewing Automotive Group or the new Celina dealership, visit Ewing Buick GMC's Website

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