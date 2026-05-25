Michael Hohl Motor Company Launches Dedicated Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac Websites

Separate websites now give Carson City, Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe customers a streamlined way to shop brand-specific new vehicles online

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Hohl Motor Company has launched three dedicated brand websites for Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac in alignment with General Motors’ updated digital retail strategy.The new websites:allow customers throughout Carson City, Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe to browse brand-specific inventory, research new vehicles and shop online with a more streamlined experience.Each website includes Certified Pre-Owned inventory for its respective brand, while all three platforms continue to share access to the dealership group’s used vehicle inventory. Customers can also schedule Certified General Motors service appointments for Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Buick and HUMMER vehicles through any of the three websites.Although each brand now has its own dedicated online experience, customers can still shop seamlessly across the Michael Hohl family of dealerships. Shoppers interested in comparing Chevrolet, GMC or Cadillac models can continue working directly with their dealership representative without restarting the process on another website.“For more than 40 years, Michael Hohl Motor Company has focused on making the car-buying experience simple and customer-focused,” said Rick Haynes, General Manager of Michael Hohl Motor Company. “These new websites allow customers to shop each brand more easily while still getting the same personal experience, competitive pricing and the support our Northern Nevada customers have come to expect.”Michael Hohl Motor Company is a multi-generational, family-owned auto dealership located in Carson City, Nevada. Established in 1984, the dealership is part of the broader Michael Hohl Automotive Group, offering new Chevy, GMC and Cadillac models, commercial work trucks, certified service, and a large inventory of Certified pre-owned and used vehicles for customers throughout Northern Nevada and Northern California.

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