DPA and its famous worldwide gifting suites are coming to Circa Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas
“The DPA pre–Grammys drive up” at Circa resort and casino will offer 75 gift bags to nominees and presentersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few years ago, Nathalie Dubois and DPA produced the official Billboard Music awards DPA gift suite, backstage at the Billboard Music awards for Dick Clark Productions, at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas. . In February 2021, in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis in LA, she created the first “Drive up”, the week of the Golden Globes. Stars nominated for a Globe came to a hotel, open their trunks, and got all their presents. ! The firm (owner of giftingsuite.com) used that lockdown time, to revamp its concept and stayed alive.
DPA decided to come to Las Vegas, the week of the Grammys, and teamed up with Circa Resort and Casino and Barry’s Downtown Prime. “When I planned my event, I knew I had to find the best of Vegas to team up with. I am so excited about that location and bringing my event to Downtown Las Vegas. The Drive-in idea came as a natural, as I wanted everybody to stay safe, but still to have fun the week of the Grammys, as we did a year ago for the Globes. We will only be 8 on the premises, it is a huge space outside at the Circa Resort and Casino, just steps down of famous steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime and Celebrities will drive to the pick-up location and will get their bags”
Nathalie added “Our gift bags should give all our nominees some good vibes, and good spirits in this crazy time.”
The brands represented in the gift bags are : Sunday Scaries, Brandon Clinton sport horses legends and kings, Dr J’s, Milena Candles, Oille cosmetics, Beach sandy, Topochico, Tough As A Mother Tribe, Mantra Mask, Luxie Beauty, Fazup, Soori Bali, Social Sparkling wine, Chipz Happen, The Path, Paid to be perfect , Selee, Jus d’amour by Mercedes , Peaches skincare, Barry’s DowntownPrime, Helen Ficalora, Moods by Yemmie, DebCo Dogo, Frankie Dean, Manna Kadar, Richard Garnier, Facial lounge, Hearthstone Collective , CLCKR, HEAVENSAKE, The Candy Pushers, and Skinmedica .
DPA was touched and affected by the crisis in Ukraine and decided to give away one of these coveted gift bags to a charitable organization raising funds to help Ukrainian in needs. .
About DPA and Nathalie Dubois: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto.
About Barry’s Downtown Prime: Vintage glamour and hospitality meet modern innovation and design at Barry’s Downtown Prime, the new steakhouse concept from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality. Barry’s Downtown Prime will deliver the city’s finest steaks and seafood, fresh tableside preparations, creative cocktails, and a memorable service experience. Evoking a throwback vibe worthy of Downtown’s legacy, Barry’s will bring guests back to the classic cool of the 50s and 60s when great music and sounds of clinking martini glasses filled the air, the chef greeted you at the table, the bartender knew your favorite cocktail, and everyone felt like a VIP.
About Circa:Opened October 28, 2020, Circa Resort & Casino delivers an all-new integrated resort concept to the heart of Downtown Las Vegas at the historic Fremont Street. The only 21+ resort in the city, Circa combines the best of Las Vegas service in a modern, state-of-the-art setting. The 1.25-million-square-foot resort and casino has the world’s largest sportsbook, innovative entertainment and gaming, and unparalleled personalized offerings inspired by old-school Las Vegas hospitality. Circa presents eclectic dining options including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake, Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin, classic delicatessen cuisine at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw, authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ, and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. The resort also showcases a dynamic year-round pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, that boast a 14-million-megapixel LED screen as the backdrop.
*This event is not affiliated or official with the GRAMMYS
