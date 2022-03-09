Enhancement works for barrier-free facilities at the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum are completed

MACAU, March 9 - The enhancement works for barrier-free facilities at the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, have been completed recently, mainly including the installation of a lifting platform for people with mobility difficulties and those in need.

Located at No. 151-153, Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum is divided into several sections, including the exhibition room, discovery corner, multi-purpose hall, nursing room and courtyard. In addition to showcasing the life and the artistic achievements of Xian Xinghai, the “son of Macao” and musician of the people, the Memorial Museum also features a multimedia discovery corner for the public to have conducting experience, and a knowledge zone for children to learn interesting facts about music.

The Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm, including on public holidays and closes on Tuesdays. Admission is free. Guided tours are available on Sundays, from 3pm to 5pm. All are welcome to visit.

For more information about the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, please contact IC through tel. no.2845 0062 or 8988 4000 during office hours, or visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo and follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”and “IC Art”page on Facebook.