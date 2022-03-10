Submit Release
Sonoma Creamery® Expands Retail Distribution to East Coast, Hiring New Sales Director

Sonoma Creamery®, makers of Sonoma® Cheese Crisps and other popular snacks

Sonoma Creamery®, maker of high-quality crunchy real cheese snacks, announces retail expansion to the East Coast, hiring Sean Boland as Sales Director.

I know Sonoma has something unique to offer. I look forward to building our retail distribution for our flagship Sonoma® Cheese Crisps in the East and bringing our upcoming innovations to market.”
— Sean Boland
SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery®, maker of high-quality crunchy real cheese snacks, announces retail expansion to the East Coast. Rooted in its heritage in artisan cheese making since 1931, Sonoma Creamery is celebrated for its shelf-stable cheese snacks with its signature crunch in craveable flavors. Sonoma® cheese snacks are gluten-free, high in protein, keto-friendly, naturally lactose-free and made only with ingredients that you can pronounce. All of Sonoma’s cheese snacks are made by the company in Sonoma, California.

Sonoma Creamery snacks enjoy strong consumer loyalty and retail distribution in the Western U.S. and now reaching the East. Their snacks can now be found in retailers along the East Coast including Giant Foods, Big Y, Sprouts, Whole Foods and Costco. To accelerate this expansion, Sonoma has hired Sean Boland as East Coast Sales Director.

Mr. Boland has over 15 years sales and business development experience at major consumer products companies including Snyder’s-Lance and has achieved success selling emerging food brands into key accounts across channels.

“I am excited to join the Sonoma Creamery team,” said Mr. Boland. “Having worked in the snacks category for most of my career and seen products come and go, I know Sonoma has something unique to offer. I look forward to building our retail distribution for our flagship Sonoma® Cheese Crisps in the East and bringing our upcoming innovations to market.”

Sonoma Creamery sells its flagship cheese crisp line in Parmesan, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bacon Cheddar, Everything Cheddar and Savory Seed flavors, as well as its heritage line of fresh cheeses in slices, chunks, trays and nuggets. Sonoma also recently introduced a ground breaking line of all-natural, baked Pork Rind Cheese Crisps in two flavors, soon to be launched. Sonoma Creamery uses simple, high-quality ingredients to bake naturally shelf-stable, crunchy, real cheese snacks with unique inclusions that surprise, delight and nourish.

For more information, visit sonomacreamery.com.

Rosanne Kim
Sonoma Creamery
+1 707-996-1000
email us here

