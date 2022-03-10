Submit Release
SuranceBay Stands With Ukraine

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SURANCEBAY, LLC, the owner of the leading SaaS platform for insurance agent onboarding and compliance, announced its full support of Ukraine.

"What is happening in Ukraine is deeply personal for us. Aggression, invasion and occupation of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is an unlawful and unconscionable attack on the people of Ukraine. Our staff and colleagues around the world are united in support of our software developers in Ukraine and their families. We are doing everything possible to assist in their safe relocation out of areas impacted by the hostilities. We thank our U.S.-based team members, who are working tirelessly to ensure consistent service, and thank our customers for their trust and support" — said Victor Rasputnis, Managing Member of SuranceBay.

SuranceBay also announced service-related items:

SuranceBay assures all customers that the war in Ukraine does not and will not affect functionality and viability of SuranceBay’s SaaS offerings for U.S. Customers. All SuranceBay data centers are located on U.S. soil and there is no access to data outside these data centers. Overall, SuranceBay is well positioned to continue business as usual, consistent with its commitments to customers.

SuranceBay does not provide any services to customers located in Russia or Belarus. SuranceBay does not work for the government nor serve any private entities in these countries. SuranceBay will continue to be in full compliance with all sanctions related to Russia and Belarus and will continue to closely monitor developments in the region.

For further information and updates:

Please visit our website at www.surancebay.com.
For data security or privacy, please email compliance@surancebay.com
If you have operations questions, please email our support team at support@surancebay.com.
If you have legal questions, please email legal@surancebay.com
Our customer service number is 1-877-264-6888

Thank you,

SuranceBay Management Team
