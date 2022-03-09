New Harm Reduction Model Program for At-Risk Youth Coming to Saskatoon

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Prairie Harm Reduction to launch a new program in Saskatoon that will provide at-risk youth with specialized supports and services tailored to meet their needs. This program will support up to five male youth in a safe and stable semi-independent living environment using a harm reduction model.

"We always look to ensure our supports and services are designed to meet the needs of the children and youth we serve," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "There is need in Saskatoon for this type of support for youth who have had challenges with maintaining a care placement in a more traditional group home setting. We look forward to partnering with Prairie Harm Reduction to provide specialized supports and services that will help reduce barriers for these young people, while also preparing them for that next step in their lives."

The new program will provide high-risk youth with a supportive, non-judgmental, semi-independent home-like environment with supports to address mental health and addictions issues while preparing for their transition to independence. They will have 24-hour access to services that ensure their physical, emotional, spiritual, cultural and developmental needs are met.

"Prairie Harm Reduction is excited to be growing our partnership with the Ministry of Social Services to offer residential support to youth in our community," Prairie Harm Reduction Executive Director Kayla DeMong said. "Michael's Place is a semi-independent home for youth 16 years and older who struggle to maintain residential placement often due to substance use."

The Government of Saskatchewan will fund the new program in Saskatoon at a cost of $662,506 annually. Prairie Harm Reduction also operates an intensive, harm reduction based in-home support program for families in need of preventative services, for which they receive more than $618,000 in annualized funding. In total, the Government of Saskatchewan now provides nearly $1.6 million in annual funding to Prairie Harm Reduction.

Prairie Harm Reduction provides culturally sensitive supports using a harm reduction model that meets people where they are at. They believe that every person deserves respect, kindness and opportunities that allow them to thrive. They advocate, aid and assist in the health, stability and safety of individuals, families and communities. For more information on Prairie Harm Reduction or to obtain services, visit https://prairiehr.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kayla DeMong Prairie Harm Reduction Saskatoon Phone: 306-380-5421 Email: admin@prairiehr.ca

Leya Moore Social Services Regina Phone: 306-787-3610 Email: leya.moore@gov.sk.ca