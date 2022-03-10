Sureify Expands Product Team to Continue Enhancing Digitalization and Meeting Customers' Needs
Insurtech leader onboards three new Principal Product Managers with extensive backgrounds in life insurance and tech
They possess deep technical knowledge and a customer-centric mindset that will allow Sureify to continue driving the innovation needed to meet the industry's needs.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As policyholders insist on a greater adoption of digitalization within the life insurance industry, insurtech leader Sureify is rapidly expanding its team to answer the call. Keeping pace with the growing demand, Sureify has recruited three tech veterans—Barry Solomon, Blaise Pabon and Sherri Isaacson—who bring more than 60 collective years of product experience to guide each step of Sureify’s product life cycles and grow Lifetime platform’s offerings and capabilities.
Specifically, these three Principal Product Managers will strategize, direct and lead the advancement of several products within Sureify’s Lifetime platform—ensuring partnering carriers’ needs continue to be met as they move toward digitalization. The backgrounds they bring to the team will directly contribute to the success of Sureify’s clients, as well as the adoption of innovative technology and overall digital transformation across the life insurance industry.
Barry Solomon joins Sureify with experience launching a broad range of B2B and B2C products at startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including SaaS products at OpenText Hightail and iPass, and consumer electronics software and hardware platforms at nVidia and Intel. With a proven track record of generating $100+ million in revenue, Solomon brings expertise in driving full technical product life cycles—from concept to end-of-life. This experience will be critical to his new role, where he’ll lead the strategy and implementation of state-of-the-art functionality within Sureify’s quoting and application product, LifetimeACQUIRE.
With a consistent focus on introducing cutting-edge technology into different verticals, Blaise Pabon brings a new dimension of technical expertise to Sureify. Pabon, who possesses a depth of experience including Sun Microsystems, Postini, Google and Sumo, has consistently delivered technical solutions that create impact, including the introduction of Google Maps API to consumer products. The inventive mindset he brings to the Sureify team will be integral as he takes on the role of leading the development and execution of Sureify’s forward-looking product initiatives.
Sherri Isaacson joins Sureify with more than 30 years of experience within the financial industry—including significant time spent with a BGA, carrier and, most recently, Ebix, the leading supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the life insurance industry. During her time at Ebix, Isaacson oversaw development and implementation for multi-million dollar straight-through-processing projects with two major banks, both onsite and online. In her new role, Isaacson will utilize her deep understanding of the industry to take Sureify’s LifetimeSERVICE product to the next level.
Rob Anagnoson, Vice President of Product at Sureify, shared the company’s excitement about the strategic additions to his team. “Barry, Blaise and Sherri all have extremely unique backgrounds,” he said, “but each new team member possesses deep technical knowledge and a customer-centric mindset that will allow Sureify to continue driving the innovation required to meet the industry’s needs. I truly believe all three will make a real, measurable difference as we work to advance our products and continue to facilitate successful digital transformations for our customers.”
About Sureify
Sureify’s mission is to modernize the life insurance industry by helping carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. Suriefy enables omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting, and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, LifetimeENGAGE fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder. Visit sureify.com to learn more.
