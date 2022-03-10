OrlandoJobs.com to Host Hire Day Orlando at Amway Center on Friday April 1st -125 Employers 7,500 jobs
Hire Day Orlando is Florida’s largest live, in-person career fair and features over 125 employers and 7,500 + jobs come to the Amway Center on April 1st!
Post Covid hiring is in full swing and for anyone looking for a job or changing your current job, you may never see this many companies and jobs with human recruiters wanting to hire you.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 10, 2022 Hire Day Orlando is Florida’s most prominent live, in-person career fair, which features over 125 employers, 7,500 + jobs, career education expert seminars, free professional headshots, and local community career resource partners. The event is free to all job seekers.
“Anyone looking for a job or to change jobs, this will be the place to be,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “The opportunity to meet employers face-to-face and get mini-interviews can change your career path and secure you a job that before the pandemic, you may not even have been considered.”
Hire Day Orlando is the only event that combines various resources under one roof to help job seekers with wherever they are on their career path. Over 7,500 jobs in all industries will be available with top Central Florida companies. Some of the over 100 companies participating are Universal Orlando Resort, Celebration Restaurant Group, Florida Blue, Norwegian Cruise Line, Orange County Government, Full Sail, Westgate Resort, City of Orlando, Full Sail, Energy Air, INC, Delaware North, Walt Disney World, and many more.
“Orlando employers are hiring across the board in a way we have never seen before,” states Lear. “This is huge for anyone looking since you will be able to find jobs in over 18 sectors.
Jobs from technology, hospitality, engineering, customer service, healthcare, public service, and the list goes on”.
Hire Day Orlando also includes world-class career advice sessions with career experts, resume critiques, and professional headshots, all aimed to help job seekers find their purpose within serving this community.
Information about Hire Day Orlando, can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com. This event is free and open to the public with free parking in the GEICO Garage. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resume when they register.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.org). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
