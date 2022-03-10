The Institute for Global Compliance (IFCG) is in The Final Stages Of Approval as a 501.c3
Dorris Wood, Founder of the MLMIA, & Donna Marie Serritella Are Proud to Announce The Launch of the Institute For Global Compliance
We believe Compliance makes or breaks a company. We have seen it happen over and over again. Let’s learn from our mistakes and come together to make a difference.”DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vision and purpose of the Institute for Global Compliance (IFCG) are birthed out of the need to educate companies and independent sales and marketing professionals on the regulations and laws surrounding consumer protection. We have seen millions of individuals leave the corporate workplace and launch out as entrepreneurs, or start freelance careers, without the full understanding that what they say can be seen by regulators as a violation of laws at a state and federal level Our goal is to educate CMOs and marketing teams at a corporate level on how to better recognize regulatory challenges before the regulators notice them.
— Donna Marie Serritella
We are also focusing on educating the independent sales professionals with an extensive self-paced compliance course, where they will be trained by leading compliance attornies on what they can and cannot say, or publish in regards to health and income claims; which are the two leading claims, most independent sales, and marketing professionals violate. The Institute will be the dominant voice for Sales & Marketing Compliance education and training worldwide.
"We believe Compliance makes or breaks a company. We have seen it happen over and over again. Let’s learn from our mistakes and come together to make a difference," states Donna Marie Serritella.
"With my 50 plus years in direct sales, I have seen how regulators will take over a company, and sue independent sales professionals, without a second thought. In the majority of the cases, this could have been prevented with the right oversight and education. We plan on being seen by regulators as the solution to a lack of compliance education for companies and independent professionals alike, says Dorris Wood.
About Donna Marrie Serritella:
Respected Direct Selling Industry Compliance Expert, Mentor, and Author, Donna Marie has worked exclusively with Direct Selling Owners and their Network Marketing Attorneys since 1991. Donna Marie established Direct Selling Solutions with the mission to help protect, educate and mentor Network Marketing professionals on how to set up, manage, monitor, and enforce an effective Compliance Department. Recognizing the significance of the industry direction with the focus on Compliance, Donna Marie believes that Network Marketing companies have to bear the responsibility of documenting, monitoring, and enforcing their Compliance efforts to a greater extent than ever before.
About Dorris Wood:
As an advocate for Direct Sales around the world, my objective is to educate and guide companies and independent professionals on the best practices for the industry. As the Founder and former Executive Director of the Multi-Level Marketing International Association (MLMIA) for the past 34 years, I've had a wonderful start. But, we always have many wonderful new companies that need help. Dorris Wood is one of the most recognized female leaders in direct sales: Hall of Fame from TAMM (The Academy of Multilevel Marketing), a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Asian Networkers Association, The Freedom Award from D.C., Sacred Fire among so many others.
