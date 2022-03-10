Down Under Bedding Launches New Gusset Design Pillow Protectors to Organic 5 Star Reviews on Amazon.com

New side gusset pillow protectors from Down Under Bedding Compare the new Gusset pillow protector compared to classic ones Patent pending 2 zipper design saves valuable time

Stop fighting with your pillows to get them inside the covers & get some sleep instead

Stop fighting with your pillows and get some sleep” — Tony Sagar, CEO Down Under Bedding

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Down Under Bedding is pleased to announce record sales & customer reviews for the brand new launch in 2022 of our new design pillow protector on Amazon.comThis new bedding accessory is specifically targeted for customers who have a big thick gusset bed pillows and thus have difficulty putting on their pillowcases and pillow protectors.This new unique patent-pending to zipper L-shaped design saves valuable time to customers. In addition, the pillow protectors are oversized so they stand up to the shrinkage of repeated washing over time.Made of 100% combed cotton and 400 thread count single ply fabric content, some of the favorable reviews on Amazon include:The Down Under Bedding 2-Pack Gusset Pillow Protector Set is a good quality set of pillow protectors. The protectors are 100% cotton, are soft and have high 400-thread count. They do look and feel like premium pillow protectors. These protectors have a unique has a L-shaped zipper design making it every easy to place your pillow in the case and the gussets help to accommodate very high loft pillows. The zippers seemed to operate smoothly without snagging.Richie RichMarch 4, 2022I like that the zipper opens up in two sides to make an L shape which makes it easy to insert the pillow and zip it up. This is a unique design. I find inserting the pillows easy compared to other pillow protector covers. Easy care, machine washable and dries quickly.CMMarch 7, 2022About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company started by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar. For close to 40 years Down Under Bedding has been retailing their products and other brands through their Toronto area retail store. In addition the Down Under private label brands are sold on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair.Having the ability to carry multiple brands gives Down Under Bedding the unique credibility in the Sleep niche to speak to different consumers in different stages of their journey. Down Under Bedding understands that everyone's sleep is unique and different and has leading natural sleep solutions to rest better.In addition to Hush Blankets Inc, the company carries well-known brands such as Protect-A-Bed, Tempur-pedic, Sealy, etc in addition to their own private label textiles like duvets & pillows.

Funny pillow fight youtube video from Down Under Bedding