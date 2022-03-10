Wilderland Botanicals Introduces Raspberry Leaf Tincture

Wilderland Botanicals Raspberry Leaf tincture Wilderland Botanicals Raspberry Leaf tincture for women's health Raspberry Leaf

New Raspberry Leaf product created to support women’s health before, during, and after childbirth.

We are thrilled to introduce Raspberry Leaf to our female customers, especially in the light of International Women’s Day.” — Lauren Blackburn

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilderland Botanicals, a Canadian regenerative organic botanical farm and natural healthcare product brand, announces today the release of its newest Raspberry Leaf tincture.

The Raspberry Leaf tincture is made with organic ingredients and is designed to support women's health before, during, and after childbirth. This new product joins the company's existing line of herbal tinctures which are handcrafted in small batches using traditional methods.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new tincture to our female customers, especially in the light of International Women’s Day,” said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer. “We believe in a holistic, comprehensive, and life-course approach to health, and are proud to be able to offer a natural remedy to support women and their uterine health.”

For more information on Wilderland Botanicals and their products, visit wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% regeneratively grown organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude make it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Raspberry Leaf

Raspberry Leaf has been used in medicine since ancient times to strengthen and tone the uterine wall. By strengthening the uterus, it can help to treat uterine cramping, menstrual cramping, and nausea during menstruation. Raspberry Leaf may also increase the chance of embryo implantation, reduce the chance of early miscarriage, strengthen contractions, shorten the length of labour, reduce postpartum bleeding, and reduce the flow of heavy periods. In addition to its uterine support, Raspberry leaf is also a known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory herb, which means it helps to cleanse the blood and detoxify the body. Studies on the metabolization of raspberry leaves have demonstrated many other health-boosting properties, which include its ability to reduce fever, enhance and fortify breast milk production, relieve diarrhea, strengthen the heart cells, and support neuroprotectivity.