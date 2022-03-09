Senate Passes Legislation to Strengthen New York’s Agricultural Industry

Farm Workforce Retention Credit Increase: This bill, S3502A , sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, increases the amount of the farm workforce retention credit from $600 to $1,200 per farm employee for tax years 2021 through 2025.

New York State Food Products: This bill, S6808A, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, aims to increase the market for New York’s agricultural industry’s products by setting goals for procurement of local foods by state agencies and facilities.

The Young Farmers Loan Forgiveness Act: This bill, S4082, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, expands eligibility for the New York State Young Farmer Loan Forgiveness Incentive Program. This bill removes the requirement that the eligible person graduated college in the last two years and expands eligibility to farmers who have produced agricultural products for less than ten years.

The One-Stop Farming Hotline: This bill, S4072, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, establishes a farming hotline, with assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension. The hotline provides information on all aspects of farming including tax credit programs, beginning farmer loans, and sustainable practices.

The Office of Urban Agriculture: This bill, S8059A, sponsored by Senator Jamaal Bailey, establishes the office of Urban Agriculture to assist and promote different forms of urban farming across the state. The bill also requires the Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Markets to convene an urban agriculture task force to develop ways to encourage and expand urban agriculture to bridge the gap between urban agricultural businesses and urban food insecurity.

Locally Sourced Goods For Schools: This bill, S3974, sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, makes it easier for schools to procure a variety of local agricultural products into their food services.

Produce Produced In-State: This bill, S2199, sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy, directs the Department of Agriculture and Markets to develop and facilitate regional farmer's markets to promote the direct marketing of farm products to large volume purchasers.

Agrivoltaics In Farming Education: This bill, S7861, sponsored by Senator Rachel May, directs the Department of Agriculture and Markets to provide guidance and educational materials on the benefits of co-locating solar power systems on active farmland for crop production. This bill also requires the Department to provide a booth at the state fair which will help educate the public on agrivoltaics in farming.

The Local Food, Fams, and Jobs Act: This bill, S549B, sponsored by Senator James Sanders Jr., creates the New York State Council on Food Policy to develop state food policies with the goal of ensuring that all New Yorkers are able to eat a healthy diet and avoid food insecurity while consuming New York grown foods as much as possible.

Farmers Markets in State Parks: This bill, S5006, sponsored by Senator Jose Serrano, permits farmers markets in state and local parks. This bill will increase access to locally grown food products.