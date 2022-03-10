Provivi to Speak at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2022
Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho will join a panel discussion focused on investments in the AgTech industry. Provivi will serve as a Gold Partner for the event.
Provivi is dedicated to forming meaningful relationships through conferences that see the value in innovation and enable opportunities and exposure for those in the industry to share key insights.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi,® Inc., a leading provider of crop protection solutions using pheromone technology as the foundation of an integrated and sustainable pest management system, will participate in the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit as a Gold Partner, taking place virtually and in San Francisco, California, from March 22-23, 2022. Provivi Co-Founder and CEO will serve as a speaker for the panel discussion, “Creating a Path to Market to Allow Start Ups to Flourish.” He will also be available for one-on-one sessions at the event.
— Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO
The tenth annual World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit connects global innovators and investors across all agriculture and food production platforms. The event takes place in San Francisco and is occurring as a live event for the first time in three years. For more information about the event, please visit https://worldagritechusa.com.
"I am very pleased to attend this gathering that attracts the agriculture industry's best and brightest," said Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO. "Just as Provivi focuses on its game-changing pheromone-based solutions, we are also dedicated to forming deep and meaningful relationships through conferences that see the value in innovative technologies and enable opportunities and exposure for those in the industry to share key insights. We look forward to being on-site in San Francisco and meeting with familiar and new contacts face-to-face."
Event: World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2022
Location: San Francisco and Virtual
Date: Wednesday, March 23
Discussion Time: 9:40 a.m. PT
Discussion Title: Creating a Path to Market to Allow Start Ups to Flourish
Speaker: Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO of Provivi, Inc
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing the Pheron® family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
About The World Agri-Tech Summit
Now in its 10th year, the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has become the annual meeting place for the global agtech ecosystem. Growers, agribusiness leaders, technology pioneers and investors come together to exchange insights, be inspired, and identify future partners.
