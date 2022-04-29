Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Before 1982 Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"Most people who develop lung cancer and who had navy-work exposure to asbestos never get compensated because they did not know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust fund was set up for them too.” — Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BUTTE , MONTANA , USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard before 1982 to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 about compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this may exceed $100,000 and it will be based on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. A financial claim like this does not involve suing the navy. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last 12 months and he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-if you have specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos. The more specific the information the better. It is this type of information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim. Without this specific type of information-compensation might be impossible.

"Most people who develop lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1982 never get compensated because they did not know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust fund was set up for them too. If the person we have described sounds like you or your loved one, they can recall the specifics of their asbestos exposure before 1982 in the navy or at work-and their lung cancer diagnosis is recent we are urging them to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, Miles City, or any community in Montana. https://Montana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base, 341st Missile Wing, miners, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.