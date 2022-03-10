Systems Support Inc. Announces Integration with ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Communication and ELD Platform

Systems Support Inc Software Screen

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Support Inc (SSI) is proud to announce their newest integration with ORBCOMM, a global provider of remote tracking and monitoring services for remote assets. This integration is a prime example SSI’s ability to meet the needs of clients to support growth and help clients improve efficiencies. SSI has built a strong reputation for providing leading edge software products supporting the transportation industry for over 40 years.

The business of fleet management isn’t just dots on a map. To run efficiently, the entire billing, payroll, load planning, and dispatch are some of the business requirements managed within a Transportation Management Software (TMS) – the backbone of any fleet operation.

“SSI is excited to integrate with ORBCOMM’s in-cab communication and ELD platform, along with their trailer tracking solution, said Kirby Eddie, President at SSI. “It’s important for us to provide our customers with solutions from the leading technology and regulatory partners in the industry.”

If market size is any indication – projected to reach $11.4 USD by 2027 – according to Allied Market Research, transportation management systems (TMS) are becoming more of a necessity amongst fleet managers. In fact, almost 35% of businesses are using transportation management systems to monitor and control their network of assets.

The integration of ORBCOMM smart truck and trailer solutions with SSI’s PowerPRO transportation management system (TMS) allows fleet managers and dispatch to take advantage of the enhanced operational efficiencies that together, the two solutions provide. Real-time location, geofencing status updates, current driver HOS data and driver-dispatch near-instant communications provide the ability to quickly respond and react to shifting situations in the job that could affect timing of the delivery.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier and more profitable. Integrating with SSI demonstrates that we will continue offering integrated partnerships with world-class solutions for our customers,” said Eric Witty, VP Product Management at ORBCOMM.

Through this integration, SSI users can access ORBCOMM compliance, location, and workflow data directly in the PowerPRO platform including:

• Driver compliance (HOS) status

• Trailer/tractor position information including location and geofencing

• Sensor data such as temperature, set point, and mode.

• Workflow integration including load status, job status/instruction/updates and standard forms integration

• Instant communication between dispatch and drivers

Systems Support Inc (SSI) has been an established name in the transportation software sphere for over 40 years, supporting a diverse fleet customer base throughout the United States. Known for managing complex transport business operations, SSI prides themselves on developing and nurturing personalized business relationships with their customers. For more information email sales@ssisoftware.com.