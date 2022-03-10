New Indoor/Outdoor Living Concept In St. Tammany Hires Lauren Yarbrough
Livio Designs is pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Yarbrough to the Livio Designs team.LACOMBE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livio Designs, a new indoor/outdoor living concept in St. Tammany, hires Lauren Yarbrough as the head of the brand’s design division. Lauren joins the design team with nearly 20 years of experience in the interior design industry. In this role, Lauren will be responsible for interior and exterior design, orchestrating new construction and renovation projects, and procuring exclusive brands for the retail showroom.
For over 16 years, Lauren worked with her mother to grow their family business, EMB Interiors. Established in 1986 and based in Mandeville, the mother-and-daughter design duo was best known for creating classic and sophisticated interiors. Their work and clientele were best represented on the Northshore and in New Orleans but their portfolio of properties spanned across the country. Lauren gained valuable insight and forged many lifelong relationships while working at EMB Interiors but is excited to start a new chapter heading up the design division at Livio Designs.
Lauren has a unique talent for designing client spaces to fit their needs and reflect their personalities. She draws inspiration from her southern roots and background in fashion to create tasteful, timeless, and unexpected interiors.
“We are excited to welcome Lauren to the design team. Her experience as a manager, collaborator, and designer is a critical addition to Livio Designs,” says CEO Rob Morris.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Livio Designs is an indoor/outdoor living brand focused on designing, building, and furnishing modern livable spaces. Livio Designs is located in Lacombe, Louisiana, and features an indoor/outdoor furniture and decor division, a grill and appliance division, and an outdoor kitchen design and construction division. The showroom and design center are currently open by appointment and will open to the public late spring. Please visit www.liviodesigns.com for more information.
Melissa LeBlanc
Livio Designs
+1 985-502-4380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other