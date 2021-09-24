Petro Guardian Announces Alex Salazar as Safety Manager
Petro Guardian is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Salazar to the Petro Guardian team.LACOMBE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petro Guardian, an industry leader in physical asset protection, electrical services, and inspection services for oil and gas facilities, is proud to announce and welcome Alex Salazar as the team’s new safety manager. In this role, Alex will be responsible for implementing, training, and ensuring compliance with industry standards.
“I am excited to join the Petro Guardian team and look forward to building the safety program,” said Alex.
Alex’s extensive academic background began at Odessa College where he earned an associate’s degree in business administration. He then earned his degree in business administration with a concentration in management and energy studies focus as well as a minor in healthcare administration from the University of Texas Permian Basin. He later pursued his interest in occupational safety and health at Texas A&M. Throughout his academic career, Alex worked as a safety coordinator for various companies in West Texas.
“Alex’s experience in the industry makes him a great addition to our team. We are confident he will further improve current safety protocols and implement new initiatives to keep our team safe. We are lucky to have him on board,” said Bear Grissom, Director of Petro Guardian Electrical Division.
About Petro Guardian
Petro Guardian and its brands PG Electrical and PG Inspections, provide oilfield electrical, construction, inspection, and lightning and static protection to many of the largest and most productive oil and gas producers in the United States. Their engineered protection plan has shielded over 50,000 tanks from the dangers of lightning and static discharge.
