Petro Guardian Announces Javier Mesa as Account Manager

Petro Guardian is pleased to announce the addition of Javier Mesa to the Petro Guardian team.

LACOMBE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petro Guardian, an industry leader in physical asset protection, electrical services, and inspection services for oil and gas facilities, is proud to announce and welcome Javier Mesa as the team’s new account manager. In this role, Javier will be responsible for the growth and development of new business while maintaining key customer relationships.

“I’m thrilled to join the Petro Guardian team and look forward to the opportunity to grow sales with current and prospective customers,” said Javier.

Javier brings nearly 20 years of sales and oil field experience to the position. Prior to joining Petro Guardian, Javier gained expertise growing and leading sales teams in South Louisiana at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. He was a petroleum landman at J. Mesa Land and Mineral Services with experience in mineral leasing, due diligence, abstracting, seismic permitting, acquisitions, and other oil & gas related services in states spanning from Texas to New York. He earned his B.A. in foreign language at Southeastern University.

“Javier is an outstanding addition to the Petro Guardian team. His sales leadership, strong background, and industry experience are a perfect match for our company,” said Don Barcelona, senior account manager.

About Petro Guardian

Petro Guardian and its brands PG Electrical and PG Inspections, provide oilfield electrical, construction, inspection, and lightning and static protection to many of the largest and most productive oil and gas producers in the United States. Their engineered protection plan has shielded over 50,000 tanks from the dangers of lightning and static discharge.
https://petroguardian.com/

