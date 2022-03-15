Dell Technologies’ Alicia Davis Selected Chairperson of the Finance Development & Training Institute
Global CFO Best Practices Alliance Names New Chairperson
The FDTI alliance is a unique wellspring of best practices and peer counsel that I rely on to successfully complete our mission and achieve Dell’s goals.”ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Davis, Dell’s Senior Director of CFO Learning and Development, was recently named Chairperson of the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) best practices alliance.
The FDTI is a peer-sharing alliance of some of the world’s largest and most respected companies, that work cooperatively to accelerate the learning, development and performance of their finance and accounting talent. The nine-member group includes The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Verizon Communications.
“The CFO team at Dell plays a vital role in building our future success by attracting, retaining and developing the best finance, operations and accounting talent,” said Alicia. “The FDTI alliance is a unique wellspring of best practices and peer counsel that I rely on to successfully complete our mission and achieve Dell’s goals. I am delighted and honored to serve as chairperson and assist our members to realize the significant value and insights that FDTI provides to top-flight CFO organizations.”
Margaret Rodgers, owner/facilitator of the FDTI, added “Our current FDTI members have made the institute more valuable today than ever before in its 27-year history. Leaders of top global companies recognize that candid peer-to-peer sharing can accelerate the development and implementation of best practices resulting in greater staff productivity, flexibility and confidence. Companies no longer have the luxury of an insular mindset if they want to compete effectively in today’s turbulent times. On behalf of the FDTI membership, we are thrilled by the leadership and forward-thinking that Alicia brings to the alliance.”
About Finance Development and Training Institute
Founded in 1994 by Jonathan Schiff, the Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) is an exclusive alliance of global companies that work together to advance the learning, development and performance of its Finance and Accounting staff. Member companies collectively generate over a half-trillion dollars in revenue, and FDTI company representatives are responsible for the training and development of tens of thousands of Finance and Accounting employees around the world. Learn more at www.fdti.org.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
