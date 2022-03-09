Peregrine Energy Partners Acquires EnerVest Energy Institutional Funds from EnerVest Ltd

Includes Associated Assets Across 340,000 Acres Throughout Multiple Counties in the Marcellus/Utica

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of EnerVest Ltd’s . position as General Partner in EV Royalty Partners, and EnerVest Energy Institutional Funds.With this transaction, Peregrine acquires an overriding royalty interest in 340,000 acres across multiple counties in the Marcellus and Utica reserves.“As royalty funds wind down, Peregrine offers options that entail well thought out exit strategies,” says CJ Tibbs, Co-founder of Peregrine. “Our clients appreciate Peregrine’s process, transparency, and speed in their divestment.”With a proven track record, Peregrine continues to seek out and acquire mature, end-of-life funds from private and public sectors looking to exit.“The portfolio consists of interests under multiple quality operators that produce a balanced mix of gas and liquids,” says Peregrine Managing Director, Josh Prier. “We appreciate having this transaction across the line with Enervest and will continue to look for other such opportunities to add value to these types of royalty funds.”About Peregrine Energy PartnersPeregrine Energy Partners is a private purchaser of oil and natural gas royalties with more than 40 years of combined experience. Over the past 15 years, the company's founders have worked and supported operators and mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.For More Information:C.J. TibbsPeregrine Energy Partners+1 214-329-1452CJ@peregrinelp.comJosh PrierPeregrine Energy Partners+1 303-256-6275Josh@peregrinelp.com