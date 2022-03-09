PSC to Host Virtual 904 Area Code Workshop on March 23

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers using the 904, 386, and 352 area codes to participate in a virtual workshop at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Telephone numbers in the 904 area code are expected to exhaust in 2024. This workshop will include discussion about proposals being considered by the PSC to alleviate the shrinking supply of phone numbers for the 904 area code. Residents from the 904, 386, and 352 area codes are encouraged to participate. If you want to participate before the PSC by phone at the virtual workshop, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080 no later than two days before the workshop. When emailing or submitting comments, please reference Docket No. 20220036. Customer input will be taken into consideration. The virtual area code workshop is scheduled for the following date/time: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 11:00 a.m. You can watch the virtual area code workshop live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.