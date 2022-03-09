Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,543 in the last 365 days.

PSC to Host Virtual 904 Area Code Workshop on March 23

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers using the 904, 386, and 352 area codes to participate in a virtual workshop at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

Telephone numbers in the 904 area code are expected to exhaust in 2024.  This workshop will include discussion about proposals being considered by the PSC to alleviate the shrinking supply of phone numbers for the 904 area code.  Residents from the 904, 386, and 352 area codes are encouraged to participate.

If you want to participate before the PSC by phone at the virtual workshop, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080 no later than two days before the workshop. When emailing or submitting comments, please reference Docket No. 20220036.  Customer input will be taken into consideration. 

The virtual area code workshop is scheduled for the following date/time:

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

11:00 a.m.

You can watch the virtual area code workshop live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

PSC to Host Virtual 904 Area Code Workshop on March 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.