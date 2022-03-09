Trane Technologies’ Thermo King to expand operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Thermo King®, the transport refrigeration brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), today announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The $30 million investment will create 220 new jobs and add nearly 300,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity designed to enable and sustain the company’s future growth.

Thermo King revolutionized the cold chain with its invention of transport refrigeration in 1938. Today, the company is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of sustainable climate-control solutions that enable the safe and efficient transport of life-sustaining cargo, including food and medicine, to people around the world.

Thermo King will begin hiring immediately for key management roles in areas such as production, human resources, information technology and manufacturing engineering. Job fairs and new employee training events will take place this summer, and the site will be operational by mid-2023. Individuals interested in joining the Trane Technologies’ Thermo King team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council has also awarded Greenville County a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with site preparation and building improvements.

Trane Technologies also has a Trane HVAC manufacturing facility in Columbia that employs more than 1,200 people.

QUOTES

“We are proud to expand our Thermo King operations to Greenville County, and we are grateful to the state of South Carolina for its partnership. It’s an exciting time for our business, and we are happy to be joining such a supportive community rich with talent.” -Thermo King Americas President Karin De Bondt

“South Carolina’s elite workforce continues to attract top tier businesses, and today’s announcement by Trane Technologies’ Thermo King will further boost our reputation as a state that can get any job done. We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment, and our efforts continue to pay off.” -Governor Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s advanced manufacturing industry has put our state on the map, and this latest expansion by industry leaders like Trane Technologies’ Thermo King is a testament to our success. I congratulate this great company on their continued investment and look forward to seeing the difference these new jobs make in the Greenville County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The decision by Trane Technologies’ Thermo King to launch manufacturing and distribution operations in Greenville County is a testament to our talented workforce and strong business-friendly approach. It reinforces our region's leadership role in the global transportation arena and adds another global brand to our corporate community." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows