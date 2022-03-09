Ohio Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils Announced

Release date: 3/9/2022

Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens together with Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced Ohio's 2022 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. Today’s honorees demonstrate excellence in three distinct quality practices that lay the foundation upon which Business Advisory Councils build their programs and activities:

Develop Professional Skills for the Future;

Build Partnerships; and

Coordinate Experiences.

This application-based set of awards recognizes educators, business partners, staff, schools, businesses, educational service centers, joint vocational school districts and communities who come together to create dynamic, career-focused learning environments for students.

Ohio is proud to be home to more than 120 Business Advisory Councils that engage with schools and collaborate about business and workforce needs, as well as educational programming that responds to those needs. To highlight the work of these councils, the Ohio Department of Education, in partnership with the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Ohio Excels, Ohio Restaurant Association and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, developed Ohio's Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. “The collaboration between business and education is a powerful force that inspires students to think about their futures and helps connect them to in-demand career opportunities in their own communities,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Today’s awards highlight some of the most innovative and impactful examples of business and education partnerships taking place across Ohio.”

“There is so much to celebrate when we consider how closely and effectively our business and education communities work together for the benefit of all Ohio students,” said Siddens. “I’m so impressed by our councils and all the amazing work they are doing to support and encourage students toward promising careers. Their investment in students today promises to have a positive impact both for the students and for their organizations for generations to come.”

To learn more about the work of Business Advisory Councils, watch a video of today’s event and view the criteria for these awards, visit the Business Advisory Councils webpage.

Business Advisory Council Excellence Award:

Noble Local Schools

Ohio's 2022 Four-Star Business Advisory Councils:

Columbiana County Educational Service Center Noble Local Schools

Ohio’s 2022 Three-Star Business Advisory Councils:

Building Bridges to Careers Cincinnati Public Schools Educational Service Center of Central Ohio Montgomery County Educational Service Center Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center North Point Educational Service Center Tri-County Educational Service Center

Ohio’s 2022 Two-Star Business Advisory Councils: Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio Goshen Local Schools Lawrence County Educational Service Center Marion Area Workforce Acceleration New Lexington Schools

