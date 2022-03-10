GF Hotels & Resorts Names Chris Herrick Vice President of Information Technology
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, has recently appointed Chris Herrick as the Vice President of Information Technology. Chris joins GF Hotels & Resorts with more than 25 years of experience in IT and strategic leadership, making him a perfect addition to GF’s senior management. In this role, he will be responsible for the direction and implementation of technology, applications, and cyber security.
Before joining the company, Chris served as the Vice President and Director of Information Technology at Liberty Property Trust as well as the Director of Information Technology for IMC Construction.
“With Chris’s breadth of expertise and leadership, he will be valuable in successfully leading our IT Operations. We are extremely pleased to have Chris join our GF Hotels & Resorts leadership team,” stated John Rubino, President and Chief Operating Officer, Managed Division, GF Hotels & Resorts.
Chris resides in Wayne, Pennsylvania, with his wife, son, and daughter. He enjoys hiking, biking, playing golf, and getting away to the Jersey shore whenever possible in his free time.
To learn more about Herrick’s appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us at www.gfhotels.com.
